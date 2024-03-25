DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

NordLayer NordStellar: Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for company mentions and data leaks, Real-time compromised credential detection, Data breach management and investigation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.