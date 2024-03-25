Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a free digital risk protection tool. LeakedIn.com is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Security teams managing breach notification and employee credential exposure will find LeakedIn.com useful for fast, free triage of whether staff email addresses appear in known dumps. The tool searches over 12 billion compromised records across publicly indexed breaches, giving you a quick answer without budget friction. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring of your own data or dark web intelligence; LeakedIn is a one-time lookup service, not a subscription-based threat feed.
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs LeakedIn.com for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services..
LeakedIn.com: Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed and LeakedIn.com serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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