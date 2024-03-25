Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Kaduu Data Breach Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kaduu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating without dark web visibility will find immediate value in Kaduu Data Breach Detection's combination of automated monitoring across 300+ Telegram channels, closed hacker forums, and Tor network searches, paired with direct leak file retrieval under 10 MB. The platform's alerting via email, API, and webhook integrates cleanly into existing incident workflows, and the Swiss deployment keeps data residency outside US jurisdiction if that matters to your compliance posture. This tool prioritizes breach detection and notification over investigation depth; teams expecting forensic analysis or threat actor attribution will need a separate threat intelligence feed, and organizations still building foundational asset inventory should solve that first.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Kaduu Data Breach Detection for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Kaduu Data Breach Detection differentiates with Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Kaduu Data Breach Detection is developed by Kaduu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Kaduu Data Breach Detection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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