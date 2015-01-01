Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepView ImageGuard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeepView. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with active employee presences on LinkedIn and Instagram need DeepView ImageGuard because it catches the leak vectors your DLP tools miss: unguarded photos of screens, whiteboards, and documents shared by staff in public posts. The ML detection runs continuously across social feeds with compliance coverage for FINRA and SEC, addressing a real gap in DE.CM monitoring that most organizations ignore until a regulatory audit surfaces it. Skip this if your org has no social media footprint or if you expect a platform that monitors internal file systems; ImageGuard is purpose-built for external social surface monitoring, not endpoint or cloud storage.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeepView ImageGuard vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
DeepView ImageGuard: ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos. built by DeepView. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepView ImageGuard differentiates with Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
DeepView ImageGuard is developed by DeepView. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepView ImageGuard integrates with Instagram, LinkedIn. Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DeepView ImageGuard and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: DeepView ImageGuard is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox