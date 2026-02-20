DeepView ImageGuard: ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos. built by DeepView. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms..

Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.