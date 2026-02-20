Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepView ImageGuard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeepView. GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by GroupSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with active employee presences on LinkedIn and Instagram need DeepView ImageGuard because it catches the leak vectors your DLP tools miss: unguarded photos of screens, whiteboards, and documents shared by staff in public posts. The ML detection runs continuously across social feeds with compliance coverage for FINRA and SEC, addressing a real gap in DE.CM monitoring that most organizations ignore until a regulatory audit surfaces it. Skip this if your org has no social media footprint or if you expect a platform that monitors internal file systems; ImageGuard is purpose-built for external social surface monitoring, not endpoint or cloud storage.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk and executive exposure will find real value in GroupSense Digital Risk Protection's ransomware readiness assessments paired with actual negotiation services, a combination most competitors don't offer. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment, with particular strength in asset discovery across dark web and breach databases where blind spots typically live. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response automation; GroupSense is external-facing intelligence and readiness, not response.
ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos.
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeepView ImageGuard vs GroupSense Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
DeepView ImageGuard: ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos. built by DeepView. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms..
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepView ImageGuard differentiates with Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms. GroupSense Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation.
DeepView ImageGuard is developed by DeepView. GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is developed by GroupSense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepView ImageGuard and GroupSense Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Social Media, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox