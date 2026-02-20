DeepView ImageGuard: ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos. built by DeepView. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms..

GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.