DeepTempo: AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM). built by DeepTempo. Core capabilities include Deep learning foundation model (LogLM) for threat detection, Real-time behavioral analysis of operational activity, Early-stage attack detection across kill chain phases..

Sesame IT Jizô AI: AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis)..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.