DeepTempo: AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM). built by DeepTempo. Core capabilities include Deep learning foundation model (LogLM) for threat detection, Real-time behavioral analysis of operational activity, Early-stage attack detection across kill chain phases..

DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.