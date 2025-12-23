DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..

Safety Firewall: Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.