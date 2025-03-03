DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..

Veribee: Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities. built by VeriBee. Core capabilities include Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.