DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..

shhgit: A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.