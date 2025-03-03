Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. shhgit is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
DevOps teams and individual contributors who need fast, lightweight secrets scanning across multiple Git platforms should start with shhgit; it catches API keys and tokens in real-time without the operational overhead of commercial alternatives. The free, open-source model and 3,915 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption among developers who've already integrated it into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your organization requires centralized secret lifecycle management, audit trails, or remediation workflows; shhgit detects and alerts but leaves remediation entirely to your team.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code.
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Common questions about comparing DeepSource SAST vs shhgit for your static application security testing needs.
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
shhgit: A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. shhgit is open-source with 3,915 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SAST and shhgit serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Key differences: DeepSource SAST is Commercial while shhgit is Free, shhgit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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