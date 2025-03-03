Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is a free static application security testing tool by Promptfoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action
Development teams shipping LLM applications into production need Promptfoo Code Scanning because it catches prompt injection and indirect prompt injection attacks that static SAST tools simply don't know how to look for. The GitHub Action integrates directly into CI/CD without requiring separate infrastructure, making it free to run on every pull request across your entire codebase. Skip this if your LLM usage is limited to off-the-shelf chatbots with no custom prompts or agentic logic; the signal-to-noise ratio drops sharply when you're not actually building LLM features.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection.
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Common questions about comparing DeepSource SAST vs Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action for your static application security testing needs.
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SAST differentiates with Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action differentiates with Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs.
DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is developed by Promptfoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action integrates with GitHub, GitHub Actions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DeepSource SAST and Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Security Scanning. Key differences: DeepSource SAST is Commercial while Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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