Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. git-all-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
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Common questions about comparing DeepSource SAST vs git-all-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. git-all-secrets is open-source with 1,136 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SAST and git-all-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Key differences: DeepSource SAST is Commercial while git-all-secrets is Free, git-all-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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