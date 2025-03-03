Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Fluid Attacks SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
Development teams moving fast in CI/CD pipelines need Fluid Attacks SAST primarily for its reattack validation feature, which actually verifies that fixes work rather than just flagging them as closed. The tool covers 13+ languages with native Git OAuth integration across GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket, meaning zero friction to drop into existing workflows. Skip this if you need CSPM or IaC scanning as your primary concern; Fluid Attacks treats infrastructure-as-code as secondary to source code vulnerability detection.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
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Common questions about comparing DeepSource SAST vs Fluid Attacks SAST for your static application security testing needs.
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Fluid Attacks SAST: SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SAST differentiates with Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection. Fluid Attacks SAST differentiates with Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages.
DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Fluid Attacks SAST is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Fluid Attacks SAST integrates with GitLab, GitHub, Azure, Bitbucket, Artifactory Cloud and 19 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DeepSource SAST and Fluid Attacks SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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