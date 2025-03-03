DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..

Fluid Attacks SAST: SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.