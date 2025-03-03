Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. detect-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
Developers and platform teams who need to stop secrets from reaching version control in the first place should run detect-secrets as a pre-commit hook; it catches API keys and passwords before they're ever pushed, eliminating the cleanup work that comes after. With 4,228 GitHub stars and adoption across teams that treat prevention as cheaper than remediation, the tool proves itself in practice. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're building for rapid detection and response; detect-secrets assumes you want to prevent the problem at source, which it does well but doesn't help you hunt for what's already committed.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeepSource SAST vs detect-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
detect-secrets: A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. detect-secrets is open-source with 4,228 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SAST and detect-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Key differences: DeepSource SAST is Commercial while detect-secrets is Free, detect-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox