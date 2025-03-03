DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..

detect-secrets: A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.