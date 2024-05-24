CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) vs Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX)

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX)

Deep learning-based cloud data security for Amazon S3 buckets

Data Security Posture Management
 Commercial
Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS

Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS

SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.

Data Security Posture Management
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX)
Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Data Security Posture Management
Data Security Posture Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Deep Instinct
SSH Communications Security
Headquarters
New York, New York, United States
Helsinki, Finland
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
AWS
Cloud Security
Data Security
Generative AI
S3
Threat Prevention
Zero Day
SSH
MFT
Managed File Transfer
Encryption
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX)

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) vs Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) and Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS for your data security posture management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX): Deep learning-based cloud data security for Amazon S3 buckets

Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS: SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) vs Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS?

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX), Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS are all Data Security Posture Management solutions. Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) Deep learning-based cloud data security for Amazon S3 buckets. Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) vs Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS?

The choice between Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) vs Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS depends on your specific requirements. Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) is a commercial solution, while Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) vs Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS?

Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) is Commercial, Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) a good alternative to Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS?

Yes, Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) can be considered as an alternative to Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS for Data Security Posture Management needs. Both tools offer Data Security Posture Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) and Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Deep Instinct Data Security X (DSX) and Tectia SSH Server for IBM z/OS might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Data Security Posture Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

