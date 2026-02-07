Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dedge Security W3SPM is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dedge Security. ZeroPath IaC is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Web3 development teams shipping smart contracts need Dedge Security W3SPM because its 160+ vulnerability detectors catch Solidity-specific flaws that generic SAST tools miss entirely. The LLM-powered analysis plus dependency scanning across the Web3 stack means you're catching both contract logic bugs and supply chain risk in CI/CD before mainnet. Skip this if your organization is still exploring blockchain; Dedge assumes you're already writing production contracts and need speed over education.
Teams scanning Terraform and CloudFormation at pull request time need ZeroPath IaC to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the 500+ policies cover AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which eliminates the multi-tool sprawl most shops tolerate. Compliance checks span CIS, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and NIST, so SOC 2 audits move faster. This is not for organizations that need runtime detection or drift management after deployment; ZeroPath stops at the IaC gate and doesn't follow infrastructure into production.
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations
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Common questions about comparing Dedge Security W3SPM vs ZeroPath IaC for your static application security testing needs.
Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..
ZeroPath IaC: IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dedge Security W3SPM differentiates with Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis. ZeroPath IaC differentiates with 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions.
Dedge Security W3SPM is developed by Dedge Security. ZeroPath IaC is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dedge Security W3SPM and ZeroPath IaC serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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