PR Reviews

Teams shipping code faster than they can review it should pick PR Reviews for its AI-generated fix suggestions that actually compile, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security by half. The tool covers NIST PR.PS and supply chain risk (ID.RA, GV.SC), meaning it stops secrets, IaC misconfigurations, and dependency flaws before they merge, not after. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or your workflow is already locked into a heavyweight SAST platform; PR Reviews is explicitly built for speed in the pull request gate, not breadth across your entire CI/CD stack.