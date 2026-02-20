Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). sdc-check is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Teams managing open-source dependencies at scale need sdc-check because it catches the supply-chain risks that traditional SCA tools skip: obfuscated payloads, malicious install scripts, and unsafe lock file mutations that signal post-fetch tampering. The 142 GitHub stars and zero-friction free model mean you can test it in your CI/CD pipeline today without procurement friction. Skip this if your org needs SBOM generation or license compliance scanning; sdc-check is narrowly focused on detecting active threats in dependency chains, not inventory management.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands.
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Common questions about comparing Debricked Select vs sdc-check for your software composition analysis needs.
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
sdc-check: A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Debricked Select is developed by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). sdc-check is open-source with 142 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Debricked Select and sdc-check serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Package Security, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: sdc-check is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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