Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). OpenSCA Project is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Startup security teams with limited budgets and no DevOps infrastructure will appreciate OpenSCA Project because it scans dependencies directly in the browser without installation overhead or vendor lock-in. It addresses ID.RA Risk Assessment by identifying known vulnerabilities in open source libraries before they ship, which is the most practical use of a free tool at that stage. Skip this if your team needs continuous scanning across CI/CD pipelines or remediation guidance beyond flagging vulnerable packages; OpenSCA is a point-in-time scanner, not a supply chain monitoring platform.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Debricked Select vs OpenSCA Project for your software composition analysis needs.
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
OpenSCA Project: OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Debricked Select and OpenSCA Project serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Package Security, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox