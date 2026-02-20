Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). npm-scan is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
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Common questions about comparing Debricked Select vs npm-scan for your software composition analysis needs.
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
npm-scan: An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Debricked Select and npm-scan serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: npm-scan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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