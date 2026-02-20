Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
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Common questions about comparing Debricked Select vs Fix Lockfile Integrity for your software composition analysis needs.
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Debricked Select and Fix Lockfile Integrity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Fix Lockfile Integrity is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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