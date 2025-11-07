DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. IBM Guardium is a commercial database security tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
Enterprise security teams managing sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments should choose IBM Guardium for its real-time data access monitoring combined with automated compliance reporting that actually closes the gap between discovery and enforcement. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection that catches anomalous database access patterns most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization runs databases on a single cloud provider and lacks complex regulatory requirements; Guardium's value compounds with infrastructure diversity and compliance complexity, making it oversized for simpler deployments.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor vs IBM Guardium for your database security needs.
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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