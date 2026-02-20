Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

Dynamo AI DynamoGuard: Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks. built by Dynamo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language to policy translation for custom guardrails, Real-time hallucination detection, Jailbreak and prompt injection attack prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.