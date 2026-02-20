Daxa.ai Pebblo: Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Policy-based AI model routing by user or group to approved models, Real-time sensitive data redaction before prompts reach the model (Safe Infer), Model completion validation for appropriateness and compliance..

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot: DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention for workforce devices accessing AI services, Shadow AI monitoring and visibility, Policy-based centralized control for AI service access..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.