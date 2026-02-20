Daxa.ai Pebblo: Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Policy-based AI model routing by user or group to approved models, Real-time sensitive data redaction before prompts reach the model (Safe Infer), Model completion validation for appropriateness and compliance..

Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.