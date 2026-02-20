Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent: Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Instruction sanitization for MCP context streams, Runtime intent validation..

Netskope SkopeAI: AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include ML-based cloud DLP with real-time data protection, Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology, Polymorphic malware and zero-day threat detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.