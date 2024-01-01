Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent: Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Instruction sanitization for MCP context streams, Runtime intent validation..

Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.