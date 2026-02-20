Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot: DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage. built by Tumeryk. Core capabilities include Data loss prevention for workforce devices accessing AI services, Shadow AI monitoring and visibility, Policy-based centralized control for AI service access..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.