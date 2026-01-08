Dawnguard AI: AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform. built by Dawnguard. Core capabilities include Automatic cloud architecture mapping from code, AI-powered risk detection and analysis, Real-time collaborative architecture design..

Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.