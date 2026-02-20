DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. IBM Guardium is a commercial database security tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
Enterprise security teams managing sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments should choose IBM Guardium for its real-time data access monitoring combined with automated compliance reporting that actually closes the gap between discovery and enforcement. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection that catches anomalous database access patterns most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization runs databases on a single cloud provider and lacks complex regulatory requirements; Guardium's value compounds with infrastructure diversity and compliance complexity, making it oversized for simpler deployments.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing DataSunrise Database Security vs IBM Guardium for your database security needs.
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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