DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..

IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.