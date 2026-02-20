DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
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Common questions about comparing DataSunrise Database Security vs DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor for your database security needs.
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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