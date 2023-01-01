DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..

TrustCaptcha: A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance. built by TrustCaptcha. Core capabilities include Invisible CAPTCHA – No image puzzles, no user disruption, Automatic verification – Starts when typing begins, typically completed in seconds, Proof-of-work system – Makes attacks expensive and reduces spam efficiently..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.