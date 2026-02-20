DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..

Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting: Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Customizable rate limit thresholds for URLs and API endpoints, AI-driven dynamic rate limit adjustment, Configurable responses including CAPTCHA, error codes, and blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.