DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..

Lyrie AI WAF: AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions. built by Lyrie AI. Core capabilities include Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.