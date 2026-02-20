Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DataDome Bot Protect is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DataDome. Lyrie AI WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Lyrie AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs and web applications from AI-driven attacks will find DataDome Bot Protect's strength in its sub-50ms client and server-side detection engine, which blocks malicious bots before they hit your infrastructure. The 30+ global points of presence with 200x traffic auto-scaling and 24/7 SOC monitoring mean you're not managing this alone; the vendor handles the continuous model updates that keep pace with evolving bot tactics. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you need deep integration with a broader API security platform, since DataDome focuses narrowly on detection and blocking rather than API discovery or governance.
Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs.
AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DataDome Bot Protect vs Lyrie AI WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..
Lyrie AI WAF: AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions. built by Lyrie AI. Core capabilities include Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DataDome Bot Protect differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies. Lyrie AI WAF differentiates with Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection.
DataDome Bot Protect is developed by DataDome. Lyrie AI WAF is developed by Lyrie AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DataDome Bot Protect and Lyrie AI WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, Bot Protection, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox