DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..

HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian: AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time. built by HydroX AI. Core capabilities include Behavioral biometrics analysis (mouse movements, clicks, keyboard inputs), Device fingerprinting via machine learning, persistent across cookie clears and proxies, Contextual awareness analysis using time, geolocation, and business context..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.