Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DataDome Bot Protect is a commercial api security tool by DataDome. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs and web applications from AI-driven attacks will find DataDome Bot Protect's strength in its sub-50ms client and server-side detection engine, which blocks malicious bots before they hit your infrastructure. The 30+ global points of presence with 200x traffic auto-scaling and 24/7 SOC monitoring mean you're not managing this alone; the vendor handles the continuous model updates that keep pace with evolving bot tactics. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you need deep integration with a broader API security platform, since DataDome focuses narrowly on detection and blocking rather than API discovery or governance.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing DataDome Bot Protect vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DataDome Bot Protect differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies. Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
DataDome Bot Protect is developed by DataDome. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DataDome Bot Protect and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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