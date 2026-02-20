DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..

Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.