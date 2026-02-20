Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DataDome Bot Protect is a commercial api security tool by DataDome. @fastify/rate-limit is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs and web applications from AI-driven attacks will find DataDome Bot Protect's strength in its sub-50ms client and server-side detection engine, which blocks malicious bots before they hit your infrastructure. The 30+ global points of presence with 200x traffic auto-scaling and 24/7 SOC monitoring mean you're not managing this alone; the vendor handles the continuous model updates that keep pace with evolving bot tactics. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you need deep integration with a broader API security platform, since DataDome focuses narrowly on detection and blocking rather than API discovery or governance.
Teams building Node.js APIs who need rate limiting without the operational overhead of a separate service should reach for @fastify/rate-limit. The plugin ships as a native Fastify middleware with sub-millisecond latency overhead, making it practical for high-throughput routes where traditional gateway-level rate limiting adds unacceptable latency. Not for buyers who need distributed rate limiting across multiple instances without in-memory state coordination or those who require sophisticated quota management beyond simple request-per-window rules.
Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
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Common questions about comparing DataDome Bot Protect vs @fastify/rate-limit for your api security needs.
DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..
@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DataDome Bot Protect is developed by DataDome. @fastify/rate-limit is open-source with 588 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DataDome Bot Protect and @fastify/rate-limit serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: DataDome Bot Protect is Commercial while @fastify/rate-limit is Free, @fastify/rate-limit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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