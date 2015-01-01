Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DataDome Ad Protect is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DataDome. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Marketing and performance teams bleeding budget to click fraud and bot-driven ad waste should start with DataDome Ad Protect because its multi-layered ML detection catches headless browser attacks and click farms that rule-based filters routinely miss. The tool monitors ad traffic continuously across channels and flags invalid clicks before they poison your analytics, which directly maps to NIST DE.CM strengths in anomaly detection. Skip this if your ad spend is under $50K monthly or your traffic is primarily first-party owned channels; DataDome optimizes for programmatic and display campaigns where bot activity clustering is the real problem.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing DataDome Ad Protect vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
DataDome Ad Protect: ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Multi-layered machine learning bot detection, Click fraud detection and blocking, Detection of headless browser-based bots (e.g., Headless Chrome)..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DataDome Ad Protect differentiates with Multi-layered machine learning bot detection, Click fraud detection and blocking, Detection of headless browser-based bots (e.g., Headless Chrome). Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
DataDome Ad Protect is developed by DataDome. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DataDome Ad Protect and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: DataDome Ad Protect is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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