DataDome Ad Protect: ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Multi-layered machine learning bot detection, Click fraud detection and blocking, Detection of headless browser-based bots (e.g., Headless Chrome)..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.