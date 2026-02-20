DataDome Ad Protect: ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Multi-layered machine learning bot detection, Click fraud detection and blocking, Detection of headless browser-based bots (e.g., Headless Chrome)..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.