Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Datadog vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Datadog: Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Datadog is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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