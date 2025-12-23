Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Static Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Fluid Attacks SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.
Development teams moving fast in CI/CD pipelines need Fluid Attacks SAST primarily for its reattack validation feature, which actually verifies that fixes work rather than just flagging them as closed. The tool covers 13+ languages with native Git OAuth integration across GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket, meaning zero friction to drop into existing workflows. Skip this if you need CSPM or IaC scanning as your primary concern; Fluid Attacks treats infrastructure-as-code as secondary to source code vulnerability detection.
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Static Code Analysis vs Fluid Attacks SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..
Fluid Attacks SAST: SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Static Code Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection. Fluid Attacks SAST differentiates with Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages.
Datadog Static Code Analysis is developed by Datadog. Fluid Attacks SAST is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Static Code Analysis and Fluid Attacks SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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