Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Datadog. Meterian Web Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Software Composition Analysis
Teams already running Datadog's observability platform will extract the most value from Datadog Software Composition Analysis because vulnerability context gets correlated directly to runtime behavior, cutting through noise in SCA alerts. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, and its SBOM generation plus license compliance monitoring work without separate tooling sprawl. Skip this if your organization needs standalone SCA without observability coupling, or if you're evaluating point solutions across multiple vendors; the integration advantage only pays off when Datadog is already your operational foundation.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Meterian Web Scanner to catch vulnerable third-party components before they hit production, since you lack the AppSec headcount to audit dependencies manually. The tool's non-invasive crawling identifies outdated libraries and license risks across your entire website stack without requiring agent deployment or code access, making it fast to operationalize in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or you need deep vulnerability remediation guidance beyond upgrade recommendations; Meterian's strength is discovery and inventory, not response orchestration.
SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies
Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Software Composition Analysis vs Meterian Web Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring..
Meterian Web Scanner: Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring. Meterian Web Scanner differentiates with Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis is developed by Datadog. Meterian Web Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis and Meterian Web Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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