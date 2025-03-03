Datadog Software Composition Analysis

Teams already running Datadog's observability platform will extract the most value from Datadog Software Composition Analysis because vulnerability context gets correlated directly to runtime behavior, cutting through noise in SCA alerts. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, and its SBOM generation plus license compliance monitoring work without separate tooling sprawl. Skip this if your organization needs standalone SCA without observability coupling, or if you're evaluating point solutions across multiple vendors; the integration advantage only pays off when Datadog is already your operational foundation.