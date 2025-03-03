Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Datadog. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Software Composition Analysis
Teams already running Datadog's observability platform will extract the most value from Datadog Software Composition Analysis because vulnerability context gets correlated directly to runtime behavior, cutting through noise in SCA alerts. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, and its SBOM generation plus license compliance monitoring work without separate tooling sprawl. Skip this if your organization needs standalone SCA without observability coupling, or if you're evaluating point solutions across multiple vendors; the integration advantage only pays off when Datadog is already your operational foundation.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Teams drowning in SCA alerts but lacking the engineering bandwidth to triage them should pick Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for its runtime threat modeling that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The agentless deployment means no build pipeline rework, and the automated ticket closure on fix deployment stops alert fatigue before it starts. Skip this if your dependencies rarely update or you need source code scanning; Heeler is built for organizations managing active, frequently-patched codebases where false positives burn through security and developer credibility.
SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies
Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Software Composition Analysis vs Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring..
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA differentiates with Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis is developed by Datadog. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Software Composition Analysis and Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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