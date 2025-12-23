DevOps and platform engineering teams already paying for Datadog's observability platform should adopt Datadog IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the pre-deployment scanning integrates directly into your CI/CD pipeline without another vendor relationship. Its coverage of PR.PS and ID.RA functions means you're addressing both infrastructure hardening and risk visibility at code time, which is where the remediation cost is lowest. Skip this if your organization uses Terraform or CloudFormation primarily as deployment artifacts after manual approval workflows; the tool's value hinges on shifting left into active development cycles.

Invigrid Intelligent Cloud

Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping cloud infrastructure faster than security can audit will find real value in Invigrid Intelligent Cloud's ability to enforce policy and compliance at provisioning time rather than after deployment. The no-code automation covers multi-cloud environments and handles both AI and traditional infrastructure, which matters when your teams are already fragmented across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This tool prioritizes prevention over remediation, making it strongest for organizations that can redesign their provisioning workflows; it's a poor fit if you need to bolt security onto infrastructure that's already live and chaotic.