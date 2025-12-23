Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog IaC Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Datadog. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Invi Grid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform engineering teams already paying for Datadog's observability platform should adopt Datadog IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the pre-deployment scanning integrates directly into your CI/CD pipeline without another vendor relationship. Its coverage of PR.PS and ID.RA functions means you're addressing both infrastructure hardening and risk visibility at code time, which is where the remediation cost is lowest. Skip this if your organization uses Terraform or CloudFormation primarily as deployment artifacts after manual approval workflows; the tool's value hinges on shifting left into active development cycles.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping cloud infrastructure faster than security can audit will find real value in Invigrid Intelligent Cloud's ability to enforce policy and compliance at provisioning time rather than after deployment. The no-code automation covers multi-cloud environments and handles both AI and traditional infrastructure, which matters when your teams are already fragmented across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This tool prioritizes prevention over remediation, making it strongest for organizations that can redesign their provisioning workflows; it's a poor fit if you need to bolt security onto infrastructure that's already live and chaotic.
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning
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Common questions about comparing Datadog IaC Security vs Invigrid Intelligent Cloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud: Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning. built by Invi Grid. Core capabilities include No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog IaC Security differentiates with Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud differentiates with No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning.
Datadog IaC Security is developed by Datadog. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is developed by Invi Grid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog IaC Security and Invigrid Intelligent Cloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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