Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams already deep in the Datadog observability platform should adopt Datadog Code Security to shift left without context switching; the IDE plugins and CI/CD integration work because they're built into an environment your developers already use daily. The SAST, SCA, and secret scanning cover the NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions most teams actually care about, and native integration with your APM data means you catch vulnerabilities that static analysis alone would miss. Skip this if you need IAST and IaC scanning to be first-class citizens rather than supplementary features, or if your stack is fragmented across multiple vendors where a standalone SAST tool would be simpler to operate.
Automotive suppliers and OEMs in the mid-market to enterprise segment need PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform because it bakes automotive-specific threat modeling directly into the pipeline rather than bolting it on afterward. The platform ships with over 200 automotive-specific fuzz test cases and automates ISO/SAE 21434 compliance checks, which means your teams skip the manual threat assessment work that typically delays production timelines. Skip this if your organization isn't building connected or autonomous vehicle systems; the automotive focus is intentional and deep, and the tool's value drops significantly outside that domain.
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security vs PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST).
Datadog Code Security is developed by Datadog. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security and PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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