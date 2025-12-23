Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams already deep in the Datadog observability platform should adopt Datadog Code Security to shift left without context switching; the IDE plugins and CI/CD integration work because they're built into an environment your developers already use daily. The SAST, SCA, and secret scanning cover the NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions most teams actually care about, and native integration with your APM data means you catch vulnerabilities that static analysis alone would miss. Skip this if you need IAST and IaC scanning to be first-class citizens rather than supplementary features, or if your stack is fragmented across multiple vendors where a standalone SAST tool would be simpler to operate.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security vs DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Datadog Code Security differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST).
Datadog Code Security is developed by Datadog. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security and DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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