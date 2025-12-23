Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Xygeni Secrets Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Teams shipping code at velocity who can't afford secrets in production should pick Xygeni Secrets Security for its differential baseline scanning and pre-commit blocking, which stop leaks before they reach repositories instead of chasing them afterward. The tool covers the full SDLC from pre-commit through production with real-time monitoring and automated revocation, and its context-based severity model cuts noise on false positives that plague generic scanners. Skip this if your org needs secrets management as a separate vault product; Xygeni detects and flags, but doesn't store or rotate secrets natively.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning vs Xygeni Secrets Security for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials. Xygeni Secrets Security differentiates with Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Xygeni Secrets Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning and Xygeni Secrets Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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