Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..

Xygeni Secrets Security: Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Secrets scanning across files, images, repositories, and container images, Git history scanning with differential baseline comparison, Pre-commit and pre-push hooks for early detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.