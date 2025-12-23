Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Secrets Scanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
SMB and mid-market development teams with CI/CD pipelines across multiple cloud providers will see immediate payoff from Secrets Scanner because its 700+ detectors actually catch the credential types you use, not generic patterns. The AI-based false positive filtering matters here; most teams disable secret scanning after weeks of noise, but ZeroPath's ML reduces alert fatigue enough that your engineers will actually remediate findings. Skip this if you need secrets management and rotation handled within the same platform; Secrets Scanner detects and guides remediation, but doesn't become your credential vault.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning vs Secrets Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials. Secrets Scanner differentiates with 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Secrets Scanner is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning and Secrets Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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